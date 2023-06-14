Rainfall wrapped around a low pressure system on Tuesday and brought scattered showers to central Indiana. The highest rain totals were concentrated northeast of downtown Indianapolis. Muncie received 0.76” of rain with Indianapolis only measuring 0.07”. The shower activity and cloud cover kept temperatures below average with highs in the lower 70s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, but overall we should have a brighter appearance with more breaks in the cloud cover. A few showers will be possible at times and additional totals will be minimal today as the upper level low departs. Temperatures will rise a few degrees more compared to Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s.

More dry time and a summer-like feel returns to central Indiana tomorrow. There is still a storm chance late in the day as a cold front tracks over the state. Most of the thunderstorm activity is looking more favorable over the eastern half of the viewing area in the afternoon and evening.

There will be several dry hours heading into Father’s Day weekend with seasonal temperatures for this time of year. Rain and storm chances will creep back into the forecast Sunday night and early next week.