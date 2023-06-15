A storm or two developed late day Thursday but these storms will be very widely scattered. Despite recent rainfall, dry conditions have expanded across the state of Indiana

TEMPS RISE

This was the warmest afternoon in over a week (86° Indianapolis). Temperatures were climbing area-wide Thursday, only a few days removed from highs in the 60s. Add a touch of humidity and it really feels like a mid-June day. This is entry level humidity and not even the highest this year. Humidity has been lacking so-far this year with only three days toping 65° dew points. Some locations late Thursday pushed over 60° but will retreat when a cold front passes later tonight.

A STORM OR TWO

Very SPOTTY STORMS developed late day and into the evening and aided by upper-level winds. A storm or two could produce damaging wind and some hail but coverage looks limited to under 20%. Any rain chance will drop off sharply after sunset and with a wind shift late tonight.

MORE RAIN NEEDED

Seven day rainfall totals were welcomed but the rain that falls this time of the year is NOT evenly distributed. DROUGHT CONDITIONS expanded in the weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report Thursday. ‘Moderate drought” conditions have double over past week. state-wide. Portion of the state now deemed ‘severe drought’ up north.

A return to a ‘blocking pattern’ return next week depositing another closed, upper-air low in the eastern U.S. Daily rain chances could accompany this feature but amounts will be light. Dry conditions are not expected to improve over the next week and rainfall amounts look light.