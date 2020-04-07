Small storm chance follows 2020’s warmest; big change coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARMEST OF 2020

It has been six months since the official high temperature reached 79-degrees in Indianapolis. Tuesday was the warmest of the year and the warmest April 7 in 19 years. Several area thermometers touched and surpassed the 80-degree mark, for Bedford in Lawrence County, this was the third time this year.

So when can we expect an 80, 85 and 90-degree day?

The average date that an 80° temperature will occur is April 21. An 85° day often happens around May 15, and a 90° day will often fall around June 14.

The earliest 80-degree day on record is March 8, 1974, and the earliest 90° is April 24, 1925.

SMALL STORM CHANCE

A weak cold front will slip south later tonight and offer up a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is no threat here at least through 11 p.m. as the atmosphere is "capped," which means that clouds are prohibited from building or growing taller and becoming rain producers and thunderstorms.

The cap is weak or nonexistent over far northern Indiana later tonight, and that will be the location of storm development. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued late day for portions of Michigan.

Enjoy the evening here!

At or around midnight, a few storms are possible in north central Indiana as a cold front slips south. The rain/storm coverage could reach 20% to 30% from 11 p.m. through 2 a.m.

WARM WEDNESDAY

Despite a wind shift before sunrise, Wednesday will feature sunny skies and more mild weather. Afternoon temperatures will climb again to the mid 70s. A new cold front will approach Wednesday night bring a better threat of showers and thunderstorms with it.

COLDER PATTERN

April take take some dramatic turns and stand by - the warm weather isn't here to stay.

Much cooler air will surge into the state behind the late Wednesday cold front, sending afternoon highs back to March levels and overnight lows near freezing Friday and Saturday morning.

This is the first shot of chilly air. Longer range forecasts support more frequent shots of chilly air for much if the central and eastern U.S. through mid April.