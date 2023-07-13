While Central Indiana has remained quiet for the most part, a few storms were around yesterday and very early this morning. More scattered activity is possible this afternoon for portions of our viewing area but a majority of our communities will remain dry.

Thursday is already off to a muggy start and the high humidity levels aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Dew points will hover around that 70° mark making the air noticeable outside. This pattern is going to continue for the next several days on and off so have the A/C units on!

A few communities saw storms early this morning but those have since dissipated. Most of us will remain dry through the majority of the day. However, there will be a renewed chance for storms south and east of Indianapolis this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed those spots under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather. A level two Slight Risk exists for spots Cincinnati on east into Ohio.

The timing of these storms, if they develop, will be anytime starting 2-3 PM through about dinner time this early evening. Thanks to daytime heating, there is a chance for development. If a storm were to become severe, hail and gusty winds are the biggest threats. This will mainly be across southeastern sections of Central Indiana. Once we get into tonight, we’ll dry out.

More storm chances exist Friday late then again into Saturday. Any of the rain chances in the next seven days are not “cancel outdoor plans” worthy but rather something to just keep an eye on. The forecast will be fine-tuned further in the days ahead!