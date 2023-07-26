Temperatures are to surge to end the work week and combined with high levels of humidity the heat index could push to 100°

STORM CHANCE LINGERS

With the exception of a brief shower, real rain chances are minimal rest of the evening. Stable air in the wake of the early day t-showers and surge of hot/dry air to impeded storm development through sunset here.

Storms will gather north just before or after sunset and slide south, southeast before 12am. These storms or the development of a complex or cluster could be strong to severe later tonight. A watch box may be issued later this evening.

The expanding dome of heat will push the threat of storms north later tonight and essentially shut down rain and storm production for the next few days. Under the weight of the hot dome, the air is sinking, compressing and heating up.

HERE COMES THE HEAT

Hot and humid air will flood the state and create hazardous conditions. The rise will be swift and to levels we have not experienced since last year. Hot air has been anchored in the southwest U.S. for months but has had no real success expanding east and into the state until now. It has been three weeks since our last 90-degree day and the summer as a whole is running 3° cooler than last summer to-date.

Many states are under a HEAT ADVISORY for the first time this year including the entire state of Indiana there are nearly two dozen states under heat advisories or warnings. Wednesday the heat index hit 115° in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The heat index will range from 98° to 105° on Thursday and nudge higher to 100° to 107° Friday. Use caution and stay cool. A break from the heat will arrive with thunderstorms Saturday then humidity will lower starting Sunday. The default “northwest flow” pattern will be back starting next week and could produce some early morning lows in the upper 50’s.