Small window for an evening storm, another 70-degree day Friday

COLD FRONT COMING

It is a “cold” front and it is passing through early this evening but the air behind this front only offers a temporary cool off overnight. The front is surging across central Indiana and reached Indianapolis at 6pm. Ahead of the front a few showers, downpours and even a storm or two persist into east Indiana.

The threat for a gusty storm or two will diminish along with all rain chances by 7pm this evening. Some instability in far eastern Indiana could support a gusty storm or two but that threat fades quickly as the front sweeps east. A thunderstorm in Muncie produced a wind gust of 40 mph just before 5 pm.

70-DEGREE WEATHER RETURNS

Rain chances are to end early this evening as drier air arrives on southwest winds. The lowering of the dew point temperatures from west to east in the image below identifies where the from was at 6pm. As the drier air arrives overnight it will allow temperatures to cool into the 40s by sunrise Friday.

Friday will warm again to late May levels as the 6th straight day above normal tops 70-degrees. Friday will be the 9th 70° day of the year and the most to-date since 2012! Rain chances are to be very limited Friday if any at all so take advantage of it. The next storm arrives Saturday with area-wide rainfall moving in early.