Snow and cold to open weekend; March opens mild

Snow showers are once again sliding across central Indiana once again late afternoon Friday, bringing temporary reduction in visibility along with a light coating of snow. The succession of "clipper" systems will end tonight paving the way to a very cold night.

The low pressures that impacted the area the past two days known as "clippers" derive their names from fast, sailing ships of the Atlantic in the mid/late 1800s. They quickly ride the jet stream and bring fast changes to our weather with a short duration or fast hitting spell of snow. These lows often produce lighter/fluffier snowfalls and rarely in most extreme cases produce much more than 6" snowfalls.

Snow will diminish quickly as the low departs this evening with colder air surging south behind the departing system.

WARMING UP

The cold is not to linger here as we enter the weekend. It will take a little time to get back on track and bring temperatures up back to normal so we will be leaning on abundant late February sunshine Saturday. Don't be discouraged if out the door Saturday morning it feels bitterly cold, and it will with some locations in the single digits. The temperatures will rebound back above freezing by 2 or 3 p.m.

The cold air will be in full retreat again as southwest winds blow stating Sunday morning. Air that originated from the Pacific ocean will sweep east across the nation bringing a strong warm up to start the month of March. Temperatures will jump to the mid 50s Sunday with increasing clouds.

The weekend will be dry but showers are inbound to start the work week again. Rain is likely before sunrise Monday.