Snow and rain chances on the way after a brief warm-up

INDIANAPOLIS – Another cold afternoon is on tap with highs today only in the 30s but plenty of sunshine! We have a brief warm-up but don’t be fooled, more cold is on the way!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s with a few clouds.

Wednesday will be the warmest day with temperatures in the lower 40s and mostly cloudy skies. These clouds are ahead of a system that will bring a wintry mix. Light showers are possible overnight will temperatures in the upper 20s.

Thursday will feature a light wintry mix with temperatures in the upper 30s. Slick spots will be possible, especially bridges and overpasses. Use caution while driving around Thursday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s.

Friday, it is back to cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s.

Saturday, as of right now, could feature some snow showers. Timing and totals are uncertain but at the minimum, we will see some flurries during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 30s.