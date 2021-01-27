Snow arrives for a slick evening commute across southern Indiana

Snow is spreading across the southern half of the state this afternoon. It’s coming along a clipper system that may create a tricky commute home. For most, we’re not looking at a lot of snow but some slick spots will be possible on the roads.

Overall snow totals will peak between 1″ to 2″ in our far southern counties. with isolated areas up to 3″. Lighter totals will fall the farther north you go. The cutoff between those that get snow and those that don’t will be near and just north of the I-70 corridor.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of southern Indiana and almost the entire entire state of Kentucky. Be careful and alert for the greater likelihood of slick spots if your travels take you that way this evening.

This system doesn’t last long. Most of the snow will have passed to the east by 8 PM and we’ll be back to dry conditions, aside for a few flurries, for the rest of the evening.

After a cloudy stretch, we’re due for some sunshine! High pressure starts to build back in the region late tonight and clouds cover will be on the decline. Take the sunglasses Thursday and Friday. There will be plenty of sunshine, mixed in with a few clouds. However, temperatures will still be on the cool side. Thursday morning will start off with temperatures in the low 20s and wind chill temperatures in the mid teens. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to hit the freezing mark when many locations failing to meet it as highs peak in the low 30s. A cooler start on Friday with temperatures starting in the mid to upper teens, however, the afternoon will be more seasonal, albeit, chilly, with highs in the mid 30s.

We’re keeping a close on what looks to be a sloppy system this weekend. Rain, snow and an icy mix will be in play. Stay tuned!