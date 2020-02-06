Snow chances hang around, winter pattern firms up through Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Various roads are slick and icy to start this Thursday morning! Nearing a hundred school delays or closures due to the icy system that moved through last night (you can find our list here). Live Guardian Radar is much quieter now and interstates are much better but still plenty of ice to slow your commute out-the-door!

Snow showers around this afternoon will return and into the evening. Pockets of light snow may increase overnight and into early Friday morning. This could create additional slick conditions for Friday morning with a dusting in spots.

Weak waves of snow will continue through Saturday afternoon with any accumulations under 1" for our area. Slightly milder air works in by Sunday, as rain chances return to end the weekend.