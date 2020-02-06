Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

Snow chances hang around, winter pattern firms up through Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

31° / 24°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 31° 24°

Friday

37° / 10°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 37° 10°

Saturday

52° / 22°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 22°

Sunday

54° / 32°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 54° 32°

Monday

48° / 40°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 50% 48° 40°

Tuesday

45° / 40°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 45° 40°

Wednesday

42° / 30°
A few snow showers
A few snow showers 60% 42° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

25°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

24°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
24°

24°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
24°

25°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
25°

26°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
26°

27°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
27°

28°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

29°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

27°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
27°

25°

7 PM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

8 PM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

9 PM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

10 PM
Clear
0%
22°

21°

11 PM
Clear
0%
21°

20°

12 AM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

1 AM
Clear
0%
19°

19°

2 AM
Clear
0%
19°

18°

3 AM
Clear
0%
18°

18°

4 AM
Clear
0%
18°

18°

5 AM
Clear
0%
18°
Data pix.

Various roads are slick and icy to start this Thursday morning! Nearing a hundred school delays or closures due to the icy system that moved through last night (you can find our list here). Live Guardian Radar is much quieter now and interstates are much better but still plenty of ice to slow your commute out-the-door!

Snow showers around this afternoon will return and into the evening. Pockets of light snow may increase overnight and into early Friday morning. This could create additional slick conditions for Friday morning with a dusting in spots.

Weak waves of snow will continue through Saturday afternoon with any accumulations under 1" for our area. Slightly milder air works in by Sunday, as rain chances return to end the weekend.

Share this story

Latest News

More News