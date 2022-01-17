Snow chances remain low this week in Indianapolis, just cold and dry

INDIANAPOLIS – After we picked up a whopping 0.3″ of snow, bringing our total since November to 0.8″, we have another week ahead with little to no chances. With no snow chances, our snow drought will continue at least into the weekend. But, it sure will feel like winter, even if there is no snow on the ground.

For the rest of today, temperatures will top off in the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. There are slick spots across central Indiana, so please, use caution on the roadways. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.





Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. This “warmth” does not last long. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.





We start off our day on Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s but cold air will move in during the day, dropping into the 20s and eventually the teens overnight. Wind chills will drop into the single digits.

Thursday and Friday will feature a few clouds with temperatures in the 20s and feel-like temperatures in the teens. We are dry into the weekend with maybe a few flurries on Sunday.