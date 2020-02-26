Snow ends and temperatures drop, warm up for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow began tapering off during the evening commute as the storm system departed east. Colder and windy conditions developed behind the departing low kicking up some snow and dropping temperatures below freezing before sunset

SNOWFALL WEDNESDAY

New snowfall Wednesday of around a half inch to 2" in Indianapolis brought the seasonal total to a mere 13.7". Snowfall for the season is still 9" below normal. Officially the NWS Indianapolis reported only .5" of snowfall Wednesday through 5 pm.

Some locations on the north side of Indianapolis measured 2" of snow and snow totals reached 4" in northern counties. As of 5 pm Wednesday snow snow reports included 4" in Marion (Grant county), 3.5" Converse (Miami county) and 3" West Lafayette (Tippecanoe county) .

A winter weather advisory will expire at 1 am Thursday morning. Little to no additional snow accumulation is likely but combined with the sun setting and falling temperatures, so areas will freeze and slick spots will develop.

Not enough to shovel? Thank the higher angle of the late February sun! While chemicals were applied the plows were not required to drop their blades. The February sun is higher in the sky and the sun's energy is twice as strong as it was two months ago. The solar radiation absorbed by concrete, asphalt and cement allows the pavements to remain wet without snow accumulation.

Some counties are under travel advisories late Wednesday especially over north-central Indiana. Snowfall amounts are higher in northern Indiana. At the time of this post the largest snow total in Indiana was 6.5" north of Fort Wayne in northeast Indiana at Salem Center.

WINDY AND COLD

Winds are increasing behind the departing storm and will remain quite gusty overnight. Temperatures are to fall to the upper teens to about 20-degrees early Thursdays morning. The winds will combine to produce a wind-chill in the single digits sunrise Thursday.

WARMER AND DRIER

We need some dry time as the work week has produced over 1" of liquid through Wednesday evening. Dry weather, with the exception of a few flurries overnight Thursday into Friday will hold through the upcoming weekend. Updates to the weekend forecast include a quick warm up back to the 50s by Sunday. The chill air will quickly retreat after a cold Saturday morning and as the new month opens, a string of milder days are expected. High temperatures are to rise into the 50s starting Sunday and persist into next Wednesday - perhaps even reaching 60-degrees? The trade off will be the return of wet weather. Showers are likely again starting early Monday.