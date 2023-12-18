Winter does still exist, although it’s been on hold for the most part across Central Indiana. Monday reminded Hoosiers across the region that winter and snow still occur as we had a taste of it. Multiple lines of brief snow showers and snow squalls in the morning and around lunch. Many communities will still see snow throughout the early evening before it gradually ends. Temperatures will also continue tumbling for now.

It’s been 275 days since Indianapolis has seen measurable snow (March 18, 2023, when 0.2″ fell) and that stretch will continue. The longest stretch between measurable snows is 330 days. The El Nino weather pattern certainly has its hold on the region.

Spots south, southwest and northeast will see lingering snow showers into the evening. A quick dusting may occur along with brief reduced visibility levels. However, overnight, the snow moves out and the skies will clear. Overnight lows will hover around 20° with wind chills in the teens and single digits for some. Be sure to bundle up if you’re heading out the door early Tuesday!

While Tuesday will start cold, sunshine will dominate the skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s and this will be the coldest day of the next week. Thanks to upper-level ridging once again, warmer temperatures return starting Wednesday and will continue into the holiday weekend. We’ll have the sunshine through Wednesday with clouds returning starting Thursday.

Rain chances go up starting Friday with a few shower chances going into Saturday. Unfortunately, we aren’t talking about a White Christmas but rather a Warm/Wet Christmas. Our forecast is calling for highs getting well into the 50s for both Christmas Eve and Day. Rain chances also exist on both of those days. By the way, 56° is the normal high for November 6-7 in Indianapolis.