Snow falling; messy start to our Wednesday!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Our first accumulating snow for downtown Indianapolis is underway and roads are turning slick in spots quickly. This will inevitably create a slow, jammed-up morning rush hour, along with numerous school delays. Certainly not a monumental snow, but a decent shot for our first one of the season with up 3″ on the ground before everything is said and done by the early evening.

A few flurries return tomorrow under cloudy skies for your Thursday, as the chill remains. Wet weather with rain to return on Saturday, as another cold front arrives!

