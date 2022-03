INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 7 years since Indy picked up almost 6 inches of snow!

Record high: 71° (1976)

Record low: -4° (1960)

Record precipitation: 1.90″ (1875)

Record snowfall: 5.9″ (2015)

It has also been 100+ years since the driest month ever recorded Indy. On this date back in 1910, 0.02″ of rainfall fell followed by 0.05″ for the rest of the month. March 1910 is the driest month on record in the city.