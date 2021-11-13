Snow flakes return to Central Indiana as cold weather continues

Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.

A low pressure system out of the northwest will pull marginally warmer air into the state as we head overnight into Sunday. Enough moisture will enter the state ahead of the low for some snow to fall early in the morning before transitioning to rain. It will be a windy day with feels-like temperatures in the low 30s at best as highs struggle to get above 40. Showers will continue off and on through the afternoon with overall gray and chilly conditions into the evening and overnight.

It will remain on the chilly side to start off the week with overall gray conditions once again. The day will not be as windy however, so it may not feel as cold as it did over the weekend. Our weather will then change substantially on Tuesday as a strong southerly flow picks up and takes us into the upper 50s! The wind will return and stick around into Wednesday, bit it will also fuel the mild temperatures. Cooler weather will then follow as we close out the work week after the next front crosses through late on Wednesday.