Snow flurries to start, cold and cloudy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with some snow flurries this morning. Light snow accumulations of elevated and grassy surfaces are likely as temperatures stay below freezing. With already treated roads, little impacts are likely but can’t be ruled out a slick spot or two. Take it slow today.

Temperatures will top off in the upper 20s and lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Feel-like temperatures all day will be in the teens and 20s. Overnight lows will drop into the teens.

Monday we start to dry out but it will be cold. Our morning wind chills will be in the single digits and teens! Everyone will need to bundle up before heading out the door. Temperatures will only top off in the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine!

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 40s with overnight lows in the 30s. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. Overnight lows will again drop into the teens.

Another bitter blast will come Thursday. The timing and placement of this storm will be key to snow showers on Thursday. Right now, I have light snow showers at best with bitterly cold temperatures. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with overnight lows in the single digits. Impacts and totals are still uncertain at this time. As we get closer to Thursday, we will have a better understanding of where this system will be set up.