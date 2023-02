INDIANAPOLIS – On the evening of January 31 into the morning commute on February 1, up to six inches of snow fell across central Indiana. Freezing drizzle after the snow fell added to slick roads making the morning commute messy and slow.

Record high temperature: 63° (1911)

Record low temperature: -11° (1951)

Record rainfall: 1.21″ (1988)

Record snowfall: 5.9″ (1966)

Back in 1982, rapid snowmelt resulted in ice jams along the Wabash River between Lafayette and Terre Haute.