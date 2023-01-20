INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana.

Friday at a glance

Snow returns this weekend

Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, and will begin to slowly taper off into the afternoon, turning to more scattered mixed precipitation.

The cold air is here to stay

Now that our temperatures have dropped into the 30s, they will stay there. Cold air in the upper levels with keep it cool at the surface well through the next week ahead.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast