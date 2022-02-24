INDIANAPOLIS – Round one of the snow and ice ended early this morning. Round two of snow and ice will begin this afternoon. Let’s time this out and talk about the threats for the evening commute and Friday morning commute.

A winter weather advisory has been issued and continues until 4 a.m. Friday morning. This means ice and snow will cause hazardous and slick travel during this timeframe. Give yourself extra time and space between yourself and the car in front of you. Keep that winter safety kit in your car.





Snow and ice will arrive from the south and west. As we head into the late afternoon and early evening, a cold rain will begin to our south. Along the I-70 corridor and north, ice and wintry mix will begin as temperatures hover right around freezing.





Wintry mix and ice become heavier just in time for the evening commute. This means roads will likely be slick, especially on untreated roads.





As we continue into the evening and overnight hours, temperatures will continue to drop and the ice will change over into snow, mainly along and north of I-70.





The snow will come to an end early Friday morning. The Friday morning commute will likely be slick as well. This means you should add extra time and take it slow for Friday morning.





By the time all is said and done, Indy will have picked up to 2″ of snow with healthier totals to our north.

Ice accumulations up to 0.2″ are also possible by the time all is said and done.

More sunshine arrives Friday afternoon and sticks around for the weekend. Next week, temperatures will climb back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.