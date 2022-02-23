INDIANAPOLIS – We are looking at slick conditions for Thursday commutes and Friday morning commutes as well. Snow and ice are on the way for parts of central Indiana.

Let’s start with today. The rest of your Wednesday will be cloudy with flurries around. Temperatures will stay right around 32°.





As we head into the overnight hours, snow and ice will start to move in, especially along and south of I-70. This means Thursday morning’s commute could be slick for some of us.

We get a break from the mix late Thursday morning but then round two comes in the afternoon and that round will bring us more of a headache.

1-2″ along I-70 of both snow and ice is possible with the higher amounts of snow north of I-70.

The mix will taper off overnight into Friday morning. This means Friday morning’s commute will be slick, especially on untreated roads. Temperatures will stay in the 30s.

By the weekend, temperatures stay in the 30s but we will see more sunshine.