S’no’w man’s land around Indy very apparent, warm-up next week

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off cold again this morning with temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. Snow flurries moved in, leaving a dusting for some. Roads could be slick, just use caution tonight and tomorrow morning. More snow showers are possible Friday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 20s with snow showers around. Not everyone will see snow but the possibility is there.

Friday will bring a chance of snow showers and falling temperatures. We will start off in the middle 20s with temperatures falling from there. Snow showers will be possible during the day. A few tenths of an inch are possible where those snow showers set up. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits with feel-like temperatures below zero once again.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday will be cold with temperatures in the middle 20s and Sunday will have temperatures in the middle 30s!

To start off next week, temperatures will top off in the lower 40s which will feel like t-shirt weather after the cold snap we’ve been experiencing. Tuesday will have temperatures in the 50s with showers arriving late.

The next big weather system will come Tuesday into Wednesday and possibly last into Thursday. This is a complex storm with timing and position playing key roles in what type of precipitation we get and how much. There is a good chance we see a lot of rain out of this IF we stay on the warm side of the storm. More details will come out next week.