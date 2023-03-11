We are tracking a quiet start to the weekend with passing clouds and seasonal highs in mid to upper 40s. The area is going to remain dry today, but skies will become overcast by this evening as our next storm system approaches the Ohio Valley.

At first, the precipitation will fall as rain as it moves into the Indianapolis after 9 PM. The rainfall will quickly turn over to snow showers after midnight with the turnover happening much sooner over northern Indiana. As a result, snow totals may be slightly higher areas north of I-74.

Around an inch of snow is possible for most locations, including near Indianapolis by midday Sunday. However, some locations north of Indy may see up to two inches of snow. Lighter totals are more likely in our southern counties.

Regardless of snow amounts, most of the accumulations will be on elevated or grassy surfaces. Any snow that sticks will quickly melt on contact, which may lead to slushy roads. Be sure to watch for slick road conditions early tomorrow morning.

Most of the snowfall is going to move out of the state late in the morning with skies staying rather cloudy through the afternoon. Highs will only rise near 40° on Sunday.