Snow moves in tonight

After a gray start to the weekend, snow chances are on the rise tonight. A weak system to our southwest will track northeast through the night. This will bring a mix of rain and snow with it by the late evening hours Saturday. Be careful if you have to travel tonight or Sunday morning, there could be some slick spots on the roads.

Overnight, this wintry mix will transition to all snow, bringing a light coating to much of the area. Snow accumulations of less than an inch are expected for the majority of central Indiana. However, higher totals are possible in our northern counties where 1″ to 2″ of snowfall could accumulate in areas near the Crawfordsville – Noblesville – Muncie line and north.

Most snow will fall pre-dawn on Sunday and then ease and diminish during the morning. We’ll stay cloudy to close the weekend with temperatures in the afternoon only reaching the mid and upper 30s.

More sunshine returns early next week as high temperatures rise back into the low 40s. We’re keeping an eye on a late week system that previously was set to bring rain and snow back to Central Indiana by Thursday/Friday. However, latest model guidance is wanting to send this system farther to our south at this time. A few rain/snow showers could impact portions of south-central Indiana as the center of the low passes by. However, this is still rather far away and the timing and track of this system could easily change. Stay tuned!