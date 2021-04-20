Snow on the way tonight; record lows threaten the area too

Clouds are increasing this morning, as chilly air is now working across the state. Although colder, expect a dry open to the day before rain showers increase in coverage by the afternoon and into the evening. As temperatures drop into the middle 30’s by the evening rush hour, rain will eventually change to snow and overspread the state.

Snow will continue to fall through the evening and slowly begin to accumulate, first on grassy areas and elevated surfaces…then eventually on various roadways. What falls and what accumulates will vary greatly, considering ground temperatures are in the upper 50’s. As the roads cool, eventually some lighter amounts will stick on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. Snowfall totals will range between 1″ to 3″ across our area, with the highest totals northeast of downtown by 3:00 am Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning will be slick in spots , as temperatures hover around 30° and any roads covered or untreated will be icy. Additional snow showers and rain showers will fall through the day! Better days for Thursday and Friday but only after a record cold morning on Thursday, as lows fall into the 20’s in may locations, hence the freeze warning!