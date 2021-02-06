Snow precedes coldest air of the season

SNOW MOVES IN

The system is drying up and snowfall amounts have been cut by more than half but there will be a fresh coating of snow area-wide tonight. The window of snowfall is small – as the fast moving system clears the state well before sunrise. Snowfall of around 1″ is likely area-wide as arctic air flow into the state tonight.

The snow will arrive in Indianapolis around 11 pm with a burst of moderate snow possible. Temperatures are already quite cold and any snow that falls will accumulated quickly [producing some slick conditions by midnight.

ARCTIC AIR ON THE WAY

We haven’t had much of this so far this winter. Only 10 nights have dropped below 20-degrees all season. only this season and 1998 have produced so few in 89 years. The last time we dipped into the single digits came nearly a year ago on Valentine’s Day with a low of 2°. To be honest, we were overdue.

The cold that arrives overnight will include a wind chill that lowers to as much as -10° by sunrise Sunday. Sunday will open with sunshine but with the coldest air of the season and the coldest here since last February. A wind-chill advisory is in effect until until 12 noon Sunday.

The Colds has staying power and new “clippers” and shots of snow and cold are to continue well through the work week and into next weekend. The systems embedded within the polar branch of the jet stream are tricky and will be monitored carefully for the snow potential. The next in these series of clippers could arrive as early as Sunday night.