INDIANAPOLIS – It has been a cold week with snow flurries and showers around throughout the week. A few more snow showers and flurries will be possible into Saturday before the sunshine and warmer temperatures return!

Cold, drier Thursday

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will top off in the middle 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few flurries remain around. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20s with snow showers possible. Add some time to your morning commute with slick spots possible.

A few snow showers around

Early snow shower chances will continue Friday morning before cloudy skies continue into the afternoon. Highs will top off in the upper 20s and lower 30s, making for a cold day to wrap up the work week. Overnight lows will drop into the teens! Saturday there could still be a few flurries throughout the day.

Sunshine and warmer temps return

By Sunday, the sunshine returns with highs in the middle 30s. Our warming trend will begin on Monday with highs back in the 40s and 50s by Tuesday! Thanksgiving looks seasonal with highs in the 50s.