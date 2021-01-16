Snow showers continue through the weekend

Snow showers swept over the state on Friday and through the overnight hours. Snowfall totals around central Indiana ranged from a dusting to 2.5” in spots! More than two inches fell within Henry, Delaware and eastern Hancock counties. The Indianapolis Airport even received 2.2” of snow between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The recent snowfall and freezing fog this morning also created very slick road conditions on interstates and secondary roads. Be careful traveling today! Roads may still be slick this afternoon as more snow showers travel across the area.

Another wave of snow has already arrived in west-central Indiana this Saturday morning. After some early morning sunshine, cloud cover quickly filled back into the state ahead of the light snow. Heavy bursts of snow are possible at times this afternoon, which means the visibility may quickly drop and snow could quickly accumulate. An additional coating to 1” of snow is possible through the weekend. Some isolated locations could see up to 1.5”, depending on where the heavier bands set up.

Flurries will be around tonight with skies remaining overcast. More snow showers are going to develop as another wave of activity moves across the Midwest. The trough will reinforce the colder air by Sunday afternoon and night. Highs will only reach into the lower 30s tomorrow afternoon and sharply drop to the lower 20s Monday morning.