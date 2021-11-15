Snow showers exit as a major warm up ensues

High temperatures remained in the 30s once again today, which makes it 3 in a row below the 40-degree mark. This also becomes the 4th consecutive day with observed snowfall, although the only accumulation came in the 0.5″ measured yesterday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s as we progress through the night. We will not cool off very much thanks to a steady south wind that will bring milder weather into Indiana.

We will wake up to mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the low to mid 30s on Tuesday morning. The southerly wind will stick with us through the morning and may even become breezy at times in the afternoon. Between the sun and wind, temperatures will rise quickly throughout the day. We will reach 50 degrees by lunchtime and even approach the 60 degree mark before the end of the afternoon. Southerly wind will continue to strengthen into Wednesday and lows may not even drop out of the 50s (maybe above our average high!). This will be the nicest day to spend outdoors all week.

With such a mild start, Wednesday is likely to become the warmest day of the week. It will be windy throughout the day as mild air continues to lift north. The only limiting factor will be cloud cover. Other than some peeks of sun in the morning, it will be an overcast day. Showers will become a factor in the mid to late afternoon and a front approaches from the northwest. After the front crosses through in the late evening, temperatures will drop significantly once again.