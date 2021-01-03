Snow showers exit; tracking a warmer start to the workweek

Light snow showers fell across central Indiana last night and this Sunday morning. The snow did not stick in Indianapolis, but it did accumulate areas north of the city. There is a light coating of snow in Westfield and Zionsville with more than an inch on the ground near New Market in Montgomery County. More than 2” was reported in Covington (Fountain County) and Kokomo (Howard County).

An occasional flurry is possible this morning, but most of the activity will push to the east as we head into the afternoon. Skies will remain overcast throughout the day, which will prevent temperatures from rising too much today. Highs will only reach into the mid-30s this afternoon.

Cloud cover will begin to break overnight as lows drip down into the mid-20s. It may be a chilly start to the workweek, but temperatures will recover and rise above average Monday afternoon. Highs will likely reach the lower to mid-40s tomorrow with more sunshine in the mix.

A few sprinkles/flurries are going to be possible Monday night and Tuesday morning as a weak wave travels across the Ohio Valley. There is not much moisture associated with this system, but it will bring additional clouds a low chance for precipitation. Overall, there will be several dry hours in the week ahead with highs in the 40s and upper 30s.