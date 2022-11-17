Temperatures are to get even colder behind a new surge of cold air arriving Friday. Snow showers are to return overnight and could lead to some slick conditions early morning

SNOW CHANCES ON THE RISE

Scattered snow showers are to return again later tonight and that brings a potential for some slick spots for the Friday AM commute. There will be an increase in coverage before 4am and with an increase in intensity before sunrise , a deposit of light accumulations through sunrise is likely especially across north-central Indiana.

Behind these snow showers, an even COLDER brand of sir arrives after Friday morning. Winds freshen up and temperatures turn even colder as this early season arctic air tightens its grip. With afternoon temperatures likely failing to reach the freezing mark Friday afternoon we enter the weekend with the COLDEST November temperatures here in three years. WIND-CHILL falls to near 0° sunrise Saturday.

WORKING ON A WARM UP – HOLIDAY FORECAST STILL IN QUESTION

Warming here is still on track as chill begins to ease starting Monday. What we are trying to resolve is whether or not there will be a large autumn storm moving up for the holiday. As of tonight, the storm solution is OFF AGAIN. Long range machines have been flipping back and fourth for four days as to whether the storm materialize. We will monitor trends and at this distance are still keeping rain chances in for Thanksgiving. I will monitor trends.