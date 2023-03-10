Winter really has been on pause for quite some time in central Indiana, in fact you can make a case we really haven’t had one at all. The pattern took a turn Friday and snow is in the forecast

We are way overdue for some chilly spells. 2023 opens among the warmest on record (ranks 4th). A whopping 91% of the days so-far this year have averaged ‘above normal’ in Indianapolis. This was the 5th straight FRIDAY and end of work week with abrupt changes. Brisk and colder winds are blowing Friday evening with passing rain/snow showers diminishing after 12am. Friday was one of seven days this entire year to average BELOW normal.

SNOW FALLS THIS WEEKEND

It has been 40 days (5.5 weeks) since the last measured snow in Indianapolis (January 30th .3″) and this winter ranks among the least snowiest on record, least snow since 1983, a snow deficit of now -15.0″. Only two years on record have produced such little snow in that span of forty days but that streak ends this weekend

Late Saturday, clouds will thicken and lower with rain developing after sunset. Rain will transition to a wet snow overnight into early Sunday with a slushy accumulation of 1″ to 2″ possible. Snow will diminish mid/late morning into the noon hour.

Off a suite snowfall generating machines, the snowfall forecast specific for Indianapolis ranges from .6″ to 3.7″ with a mode average on 1.9″. Recent warmth should slow the snow accumulation on roads, however there will likely be slick conditions developing before sunrise Sunday. Be sure to check back on Saturday for updates on the snow.