Snow Wednesday

It has been a long stretch since our last measured snow in Indianapolis, 277 days to be exact. It is also only the 11th time on record to go this deep into a December without a measured snow. That ends Wednesday.

It is not a powerful storm, but it will bring the first measured snow here since mid-March. Snow has been in short supply and looking back it was exactly one year ago on this date that the largest snow for all of last season fell. Over 4” fell on December 15th and a pair of ‘clipper” lows over a three-day span left over 7” of snow on the ground. Most of which did not last for Christmas.

Last season’s largest snow fell on this date in 2019. December 15th.

Tonight, snow will develop late and spread north during the pre-dawn hours. A minor intensity storm system with possibly some big headaches with it as the snow will be falling and accumulation for the Wednesday morning commute. Snow starts in southern Indiana and will spread north impacting the Wednesday morning commute. Coverage of the snow jumps to nearly 90% of the area during the peak travel times Wednesday and there will be snow accumulation of a half inch to just over 1” possible. Additional snow will fall with some lulls early afternoon and even may mix with some light rain.

Snow will end quickly from west to east and exits the state before 7 pm.





The storm track is taking the southern route and updated this afternoon places a band of 2” to 3” of snow in central Indiana shifting slightly from Monday night’s forecast. In Indianapolis, the average snowfall off several machines is 2.3” with a spread of 1.3” to 2.9”. Locally, a few could measure a wet 3” snowfall before tapering off Wednesday evening. We will have new data later tonight and adjustment are a real likelihood so be sure to check back with us on-air and on-line later tonight.

ARCITC AIR ON THE MOVE?

Bitter cold has filled Canada over the past few days, and we noted Monday that when that occurs, we are on the clock and that could be coming south soon. Often the machines will lag behind and eventually lock into the idea that a cold blast is on the way. That is exactly what happened Tuesday when the overnight computers locked into a cold blast perhaps just before Christmas. Stay tuned, old man Winter could be waking up and it may look and feel a lot more like December soon.