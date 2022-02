(The Hill) - Pfizer and BioNTech are reportedly close to submitting a request for emergency authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine that can be administered to children under the age of 5.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that the companies are expected to submit a emergency use authorization request for their two-dose vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as early as Tuesday, potentially allowing for the vaccine to be available by the end of the month.