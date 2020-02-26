Watch Live
Snowy day ahead, slick for the evening and overnight hours

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

34° / 27°
Snow
Snow 100% 34° 27°

Thursday

28° / 20°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 28° 20°

Friday

28° / 20°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 28° 20°

Saturday

34° / 16°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 34° 16°

Sunday

48° / 23°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 48° 23°

Monday

50° / 39°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 50° 39°

Tuesday

58° / 48°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 80% 58° 48°

Hourly Forecast

33°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
32°

32°

10 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
32°

32°

11 AM
Snow Showers
40%
32°

32°

12 PM
Snow
70%
32°

32°

1 PM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

2 PM
Snow
70%
32°

32°

3 PM
Light Snow
70%
32°

32°

4 PM
Light Snow
70%
32°

31°

5 PM
Snow Showers
60%
31°

31°

6 PM
Snow Showers
50%
31°

31°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
31°

30°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
30°

30°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
30°

29°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
29°

28°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
28°

27°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
27°

26°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
26°

25°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
25°

24°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
24°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
23°

22°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
22°

22°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
22°

22°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°
The forecast is still on track for snow this morning and increasing in coverage/intensity for the afternoon and early evening! This is NOT a back-breaking system, but the timing and the increasing wind speeds will create issues for travel during the p.m. rush hour.

This combination, along with falling temperatures should aid in accumulations taking hold, especially in the northern half of the state (basically north of downtown). Snow totals will vary from county to county...here is the latest snowfall potential map:

Snow will begin to taper by late evening, from west to east, as temperatures fall into the lower 20s, while winds remain breezy. This will result in slick/icy conditions through the Thursday morning rush hour, along with some blowing and drifting. Drier air and colder air to return behind this system for tomorrow and Friday! Plenty of dry time ahead, into the weekend, as a warming trend begins to take hold...

Data pix.

