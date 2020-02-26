Snowy day ahead, slick for the evening and overnight hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast is still on track for snow this morning and increasing in coverage/intensity for the afternoon and early evening! This is NOT a back-breaking system, but the timing and the increasing wind speeds will create issues for travel during the p.m. rush hour.

This combination, along with falling temperatures should aid in accumulations taking hold, especially in the northern half of the state (basically north of downtown). Snow totals will vary from county to county...here is the latest snowfall potential map:

Snow will begin to taper by late evening, from west to east, as temperatures fall into the lower 20s, while winds remain breezy. This will result in slick/icy conditions through the Thursday morning rush hour, along with some blowing and drifting. Drier air and colder air to return behind this system for tomorrow and Friday! Plenty of dry time ahead, into the weekend, as a warming trend begins to take hold...

