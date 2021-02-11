Snowy, messy start this morning; Active pattern continues into next week!

Steady pockets of light snow continue, as temperatures hover in the upper teens. Roads are a mess and will continue to stay that way through the morning rush hour. Accumulations moving forward with be less than a 1/2″ in most locations. EXTRA TIME will be needed and keep your distance between the vehicle in front of you in your travels. Snow will begin to taper off by mid-morning and should gone by early afternoon. Winds will be blustery from the northeast, as temperatures continue to struggle to reach the lower 20’s by late in the day. As the snow clears, clouds may thin, as we could end the day on a slightly brighter note.

Our next chance of snow will be on Saturday afternoon. This could bring light snow accumulations by Saturday evening, as temperatures remain well below 32-degrees.

We continue to monitor early next week too! A broader low in this colder air and more available moisture could bring a heavier round of snow to the area. More to come on this in the days ahead but too early to jump all in on it! This would be Monday night and into early Tuesday!