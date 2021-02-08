Snowy night in southern Indiana; cold pattern shows no let-up

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

Snowfall will increase this evening and will remain steady at times, mainly in south-central Indiana. Snowfall began to increase late day and will spread east/northeast for several hours before diminishing in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 7 a.m.

Roads will be slick and hazardous as snowfall accumulates through the night. Amounts could reach locally 4″ in a band over far south-central Indiana, with little snow to possibly 1″ in Indianapolis.

New snows are to arrive again Wednesday as another fast moving, clipper low races into the state. At this time, there will be a strong likelihood for measurable snow Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. The image below shows a 50% chance probability of a 1″ snow through the central portion of the state.

These “clipper” lows are riding the polar branch of the jet stream and are diving in one and a half to two-day intervals. The next could arrive with even more bitterly cold air this weekend.

COLD PATTERN CONTINUES

Indianapolis has dropped below the freezing mark since 5:25 p.m. Friday and may not return above it for several more days if not over a week! While the bitter cold core has slid south, the core will loom large for an extended time. The young February is already 15-degrees COLDER than last February to date, and there are indications that another lobe of bitterly cold air could be in-bound this weekend.

The rest of the week, temperatures will run mainly in the mid-20s for highs with lows in the teens. Any clearing any night could afford a few outlying areas to slip into the singe-digits.

However, off overnight long-range computers, a new surge of bitter cold is to hit this weekend with dangerous wind-chills and brutal cold. While timing and intensity are still to be resolved, we potentially could have one of the coldest Valentine’s Days on record. Temperatures may only reach the single digits for highs.

Stay tuned! We will monitor and keep you up to date!