Snowy start, slick rush hour; better weekend ahead!

Light snow is falling in the area with roads becoming covered! This will inevitably create issues for the morning rush hour and expect numerous school delays added to a growing list.

Already 1″ to 2″ on the ground in spots and we could add an additional inch through the morning and early afternoon in spots. Not a huge system, but in this powdery form — it makes it hard to plow or treat with chemicals.

Clouds with snow showers will continue through the afternoon, while temperatures only climb into the middle 20s. Marking another day well below average and our 13th day in a row below freezing (32°).

Drier weather returns tonight and should take us well into the weekend. In fact, our next chance of rain/snow or a wintry mix will not arrive until late Sunday night through early Monday morning. The weekend will also bring a “milder” flow with highs possibly hitting 33° by Sunday afternoon and evening.