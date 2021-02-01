Snowy start to open new month; slick roads continue

Pockets of light snow, flurries and blustery to start a new week and new month! Although accumulations through the day will be light with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s all day, roads will remain slick and covered where not treated.

Winds will blow from the northwest all day between 12 and 18 mph, keeping wind chills in the teens for most of the afternoon.

High pressure will being to stabilize the atmosphere later tonight, bringing an end to the flurries, while skies being to clear in spots. This will result in much colder air overnight.

Some sunshine to work back in for Tuesday, but the chill remains on steady northwest winds. Additional sunshine to build on Wednesday, marking the brightest and nicest of the week!

Rain to follow for Thursday before cold reloads for the weekend.