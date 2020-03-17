Soak up the sun, more rain moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies brightened for the mildest St. Patrick's Day in four years but the sunshine will fade again quickly. Get out and enjoy the evening, rain will be back tomorrow.

For the first time in four years, we had a dry and milder St. Patrick's Day, last year nearly an inch of snow fell. The Sunshine boosted the afternoon temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The sun is getting stronger in March as the sun angle climbs. Tuesday's temperatures rebounded on just the sunshine alone as northwest winds blew gently.

The skies will be mainly clear this evening with increasing clouds overnight.

WET WEDNESDAY

The first of two rounds of rain will arrive on Wednesday, starting as light rain and scattered showers by mid-morning. A steadier rain, downpours and even a rumble of thunder is possible as the rain increases to 80% areal coverage by mid afternoon. Rain will scatter and ease again late day but not before a soaking half-inch of rain falls.

The second round of rain comes Thursday amid southwest winds and much milder temperatures. There is a chance of thunderstorms as well. The warm up comes as winter comes to an end officially 11:50 pm Thursday.