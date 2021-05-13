Soak up the sunshine clouds to return along with rain chances

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

We enjoyed back to back sunny to mostly sunny afternoons in central Indiana and that is a real accomplishment. May is the start of the sunny season with a month that produces 60% possible sunshine. The months of May through October are the brightest but a sunny month has been a real challenge here.

Dating back to January 2020, sixteen months have underperformed in sunshine production – meaning they have all been cloudier than normal with the exception of last November. May 2021 is following last May with barely half the normal sunshine to-date.

Take advantage of the sunshine Friday as we add clouds and rain chances later this weekend and next week. With an increase in clouds Saturday the possibility of a shower or some light rain looked very small but could creep up toward evening. At this time I’m keeping my forecast for Saturday dry with a very small coverage shower of under 15% late day. Should a few rain drops develop they would be light and more likely toward sunset. Showers are to show up in a bit more coverage Sunday, climbing to around 30% throughout the day . We elevate rain chances with a trade-off, a warm up is in the works next week!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News