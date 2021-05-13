Soak up the sunshine clouds to return along with rain chances

We enjoyed back to back sunny to mostly sunny afternoons in central Indiana and that is a real accomplishment. May is the start of the sunny season with a month that produces 60% possible sunshine. The months of May through October are the brightest but a sunny month has been a real challenge here.

Dating back to January 2020, sixteen months have underperformed in sunshine production – meaning they have all been cloudier than normal with the exception of last November. May 2021 is following last May with barely half the normal sunshine to-date.

Take advantage of the sunshine Friday as we add clouds and rain chances later this weekend and next week. With an increase in clouds Saturday the possibility of a shower or some light rain looked very small but could creep up toward evening. At this time I’m keeping my forecast for Saturday dry with a very small coverage shower of under 15% late day. Should a few rain drops develop they would be light and more likely toward sunset. Showers are to show up in a bit more coverage Sunday, climbing to around 30% throughout the day . We elevate rain chances with a trade-off, a warm up is in the works next week!