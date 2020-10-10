Soak up the warmth because we’re tracking much cooler air; timing rising rain chances

Soak up the warmth this weekend, by next weekend, we will be feeling completely different. Our stretch of above average temperatures rolls on for several more days. Highs Saturday afternoon made it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The average high temperature for Indianapolis today is only 67-degrees. We’re feeling a lot more like summer than fall right now.

The remnants of Delta continue to track toward the Tennessee Valley, sending more cloud cover our way. There is a very slim chance to get an isolated shower in Central Indiana on Sunday as this system passes to our south, however, chances are low and most stay completely dry. Overall, Sunday is shaping up to be another pretty nice, albeit, cloudy day.

Our next best chance for rain comes along a quick-moving cold front on Monday. While overall totals are still not looking all that impressive, we’ll take anything we can get. With a rain deficit growing well-above 5″ since August 19th, much of Central Indiana is experience moderate drought conditions. With enough instability present on Monday, a few thunderstorms will be possible, giving the chance for some localized higher rain totals for those who end up under some of these storms. A tight pressure gradient with this system will also produce some gusty winds at times during the day on Monday, with the chance for a couple gustier storms possible too.

Skies clear for Tuesday and while temperatures cool a little, we still stay mild for several more days. It’s a stronger cold front that swings through on Thursday that will bring an end to this mild air and send temperatures tumbling to below average levels by the end of the week.