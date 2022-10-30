Tracking Sunday Showers

Skies turned rather cloudy this Sunday morning as a storm system moves into the Ohio Valley. Scattered showers were already impacting southern Indiana at 7 AM. The activity will ramp up in coverage locally midday and this afternoon, which will keep temperatures in the lower 60s. A few embedded downpours will be possible.

The Colts take on the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM. Lucas Oil Stadium will keep the roof closed for the game today due to the shower chance this afternoon. Skies are going to stay cloudy between the waves of rainfall. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s at the end of the game.

Rain Looms on Halloween

The low pressure system will keep showers around tonight and most of Monday. However, most of the rain showers are going to push east of central Indiana late in the afternoon.

I am keeping a weak shower chance around early in the evening, which may impact some community trick-or-treat times. Many locations will begin to dry out under a mostly cloudy sky. Expect mild temperatures in the 60s tomorrow evening.

Warm Open to November

Once the storm system moves out, skies are going to clear out. We will open November with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs in the lower to mid-70s return late in the week. The average high in Indianapolis for November 1 is 58-degrees.