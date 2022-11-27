Scattered showers are tracking over central Indiana this Sunday morning. Be prepared for a soggy end to the holiday weekend! The chance for rain is going to last through the morning and early in the afternoon.

Most of the scattered activity is expected to push east of central Indiana late in the day. We will remain overcast this evening and overnight with the possibility of patchy drizzle. Winds will be strong at times and may peak at 35 MPH as the storm system slides over the state.

Daytime highs today will likely occur late in the morning. Cooler flow arrives behind the core of the low pressure, which will help temperatures fall after 2 PM. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s for the evening hours, and eventually bottom out into the mid to upper 30s for the Monday morning commute.

The weather is going to turn calmer to start the new school week. There will be more breaks in the clouds on Monday, but highs will be cooler and closer to the average for late November. Highs will peak into the mid to upper 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Another wind shift occurs on Tuesday ahead of a more potent storm complex. We will have another shot at highs near 60-degrees Tuesday afternoon before the showers fill into central Indiana late in the evening. Because of the milder air in place, some thunderstorms may be mixed in with the activity Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Another plunge in temperatures will follow the midweek storm system. Highs on Wednesday will occur early in the morning, and temperatures will tumble throughout the day. Thursday’s highs are going to be running nearly 10-degrees below normal.