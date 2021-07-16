Soggy end to the week, drying out to start next week

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with showers and storms across Central Indiana. We will keep the rain chances all day long with heavy pockets and some flooding possible. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Overnight tonight showers and storms continue with temperatures in the upper 60s.

This weekend we still have rain chances but they become widely scattered in nature. Saturday temperatures will top off close to 80° with scattered showers and storms. Sunday we will have a spotty storm here and there with temperatures again topping off close to 80°.

As we head into the beginning of next week, temperatures will gradually warm back up close to 90° by Wednesday with plenty of sunshine Monday into Wednesday. As we head into Thursday, another chance of showers returns with temperatures in the upper 80s.