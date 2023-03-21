Showers are inbound late Tuesday and the threat of rain will linger rest of the week

RAIN ARRIVES TUESDAY EVENING

Clouds have thickened late Tuesday with showers spreading north from southern Indiana. The rain will be mainly on the lighter side with an increase in coverage and some intensity reaching peak coverage of just over 60% before midnight. These showers will scatter again through the night and barely linger by sunrise however, patchy drizzle and damp conditions are expected along with some have and fog.

The rest of the week will feature a daily rain chance but more importantly a stalled or slowly moving front will be behind the potential of focusing some heavy rainfall. The front which looks to positioned north of Indianapolis at daybreak Thursday, then settle south and stall in southern Indiana by early Friday morning. Along the front, multiple rounds of downpours or clusters of rain and even thunderstorms bring a heightened risk of excessive rainfall be the day Friday. Rainfall TOTALS of as much as 2.50″ to 3.50″ is possible with even higher amounts downstate surpassing 5″. Friday will mark the 7th straight Friday or end of week that our weather takes an abrupt turn. Drier air weather is expected come this weekend.