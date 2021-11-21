Soggy start to Sunday; much colder by Monday

We’re are starting off Sunday on a soggy note! A storm system is going to travel across central Indiana today and keep the steady showers around through the morning. Temperatures fell to the lower 40s this morning, which is creating a very cool, damp start to the day.

The showers will not stick around all day. FOX Futurecast has most of the activity pushing east of the area by the 3 PM. Skies will likely remain cloudy for much of the afternoon. However, northwest of Indianapolis will have a chance of seeing peeks of sun before the sun officially sets. Most of the area will turn partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight.

High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonal for the date. The coldest air of the season is on the way as we kick-off the holiday week! Monday morning’s lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s. The strong northwesterly breeze will create wind chills in the teens by the morning rush hour!

There will be a chill in the air Tuesday morning as lows drop below 20 degrees for many spots across the area. Next round of rain arrives Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day.