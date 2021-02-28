Soggy start to Sunday; seasonal open to March

Heavy rain fell across parts of central Indiana last night along a passing warm front. The heaviest totals have been reported south of Indianapolis so far with Bloomington receiving nearly 1.50” of rain. Shelbyville has also had more than an inch! The initial wave of rain will push east of the area later this morning.

Watch for flooding and ponding on the roads if you’re traveling this morning. The recent snowmelt and heavy rain that occurred last night has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory through 2 PM over south-central Indiana.

We should be able to enjoy some dry time this midday, but skies will stay overcast through the afternoon. Southerly winds will drive temperatures up into the lower 60s today, making it the warmest day in Indianapolis since December 11 (65°)! The unseasonably warm temperatures near 60° will be short-lived because a cold front will track over the state this evening.

There will be another light rain chance as the boundary travels over the state after 5 PM. Wind speeds will rise and may gust up to 25 MPH with the passing front. Behind the system, temperatures will begin to drop, and the area is going to dry out.

By tomorrow, temperatures will turn more seasonable with highs in the mid-40s. There will also be plenty of sunshine to enjoy this week as highs rise back into the mid-50s Wednesday!