Soggy, stormy start to Thursday; cooler pattern shift underway

Heavy rain and storms continue this morning, as flash flood warnings remain in effect until 7:30 a.m. in some locations. Rainfall overnight and early today has laid down amounts of 2-3″ in spots, some falling in a very short period of time. Hydroplaning and poor visibility could bog down the morning rush hour, extra time is a good idea!

By this afternoon, areas of rain and storms will shift south of downtown, while a cold front drops across the state. This will begin the transition to drying out and dropping dew points into a more comfortable range by this evening. The evening looks wonderful for an Indians’ game at home.

Overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will tumble into the upper 50s in spots. Patchy fog will develop overnight and could be thick in some spots by sunrise Friday!

Tomorrow will be the best of the work week, under partly cloudy skies, a nice, steady northwest wind and much lower humidity!

The 4th of July holiday weekend looks bright, pleasant and mainly dry! It will begin to warm up by Sunday and Monday with a weak, isolated storm chance both days in the late afternoon. Check out the 7-day forecast below: