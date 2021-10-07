Soggy stretch ends soon; summer warmth headed our way

The threat of daily downpours will be ending soon. Thursday marked the 6th straight day with the threat of rain and more showers are expected on Friday. Showers will decrease throughout the day as the upper-level low departs. Summer warmth arrives for the weekend and beyond.

Slow low on the go:

The area of low pressure is finally moving on, but will still provide another day of rain chances tomorrow. The rainfall coverage lowers to under 30% Friday. The upper-level blocking is now breaking down. This will change the weather pattern, as the jet stream helps carry out the low.

Soggy start to October:

This is the 13th wettest October to date. There has already been 2.57” of rain recorded in Indianapolis so far, which puts us 1.85” above normal.

We haven’t had consistently cooler air yet:

Only 3 nights have dipped into the 40s since the start of meteorological fall (September 1st). On the first day of Autumn, we had temperatures in the 50s virtually all day long, but outside of that, it’s been a warm start to the season. By this time last October, we already had 3 nights with frost.

Summer stages a big comeback:

We are already in the 11th straight day of above-normal temperatures, which includes the entire start of October. Indianapolis gets back into the 80s this weekend. Near-record highs coming up on Sunday, October 10th, with a forecast temperature of 86. The record high for that day is 88, set back in 2010. Whether we reach record-level heat Sunday or not, these are unseasonably warm numbers; our normal highs for this part of October should be at 68 degrees.

FORECAST TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few storms increasing to nearly 50% coverage before midnight. It will be warm and damp, with locally heavy downpours. Late haze and fog will be present late. LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Scattered showers linger early morning, then will be diminishing. Clouds break for some sun, with breezy conditions by afternoon. A widely scattered afternoon shower is possible. Rainfall coverage lowers to under 30%. HIGH: 76

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies – becoming breezy by afternoon and unseasonably warm. HIGH: 81

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny – windy and unseasonably warm with a near record high and temperatures 15-degrees above normal. HIGH: 86 (REC: 88° 2010)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an increase in clouds late day. Continues to be windy and unseasonably warm. HIGH: 83

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, continues to be unseasonably warm. A slight chance of an afternoon shower. Breezy with lowering humidity by sunset. HIGH: 81

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued warm. HIGH: 80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and continued unseasonably warm. HIGH 83